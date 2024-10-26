Thorat meets Uddhav, says talks on for assembly seats in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Even as consensus over seat-sharing eludes the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday said that his party is in talks with the allies about some seats in Mumbai.

Talking to reporters after meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Thorat said they discussed planning for campaign meetings and the manifesto.

"AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge asked me to conduct negotiations through mutual understanding. Talks are on about certain seats in Mumbai," he said.

The MVA constituents, Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), had earlier announced to contest 85 seats each in the Maharashtra assembly elections. However, discussions on the final seat-sharing pact are still underway.

Asked if the Congress would contest more than 100 seats, Thorat said he didn't keep a count, and the party was contesting as the MVA alliance, which will win more than 180 seats and get its chief minister.

The Congress leader said the MVA has kept 18 seats for other friendly parties.

Thorat rubbished reports about party leader Rahul Gandhi's unhappiness with the state leaders during the CEC meeting.

"He did ask why Congress couldn't get some seats during the discussions. Every party wants more share. But when we are contesting in a three-party alliance, there are limitations," he said.

Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and the counting will take place on November 23. PTI MR ARU