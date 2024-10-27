Thorat’s daughter, dozens of others booked for vandalism during protest against BJP leader

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district have registered two FIRs against Congressman Balasaheb Thorat’s daughter and several people for alleged vandalism and unlawful assembly during a protest against a BJP leader, an official said on Sunday.

Throat’s daughter Jayashree Thorat and her supporters on Saturday demonstrated in Sangamner in the district against BJP leader Vasantrao Deshmukh for his alleged crass comments directed at her.

The official from Sangamner City police station said the cases have been registered against Jayashree, 24 identified persons and 20-25 unidentified individuals.

Citing one of the cases, he said the accused persons allegedly attacked and tried to set ablaze vehicles belonging to leaders from the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition. They also assembled unlawfully and violated the model code of conduct, which is in force ahead of next month’s assembly polls, as per the second FIR.

Deshmukh, a long-time opponent of the Thorats, made the alleged remarks against Jayashree at a programme organised by BJP leader Sujay Vikhe Patil in Sangamner on Friday, sparking angry reactions from Congress workers.

Jayashree, a doctor by profession, has been campaigning for her father, who is seeking re-election from the Sangamner constituency for the ninth time.

Meanwhile, Jayashree, former Member of Legislative Council Sudhir Tambe and Congress workers staged a protest outside the police station until a case was registered against Deshmukh, who is absconding, an official said.

The BJP on Saturday condemned Deshmukh’s objectionable jibes, with its state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule asserting that strict action would be taken against him. PTI ZA NR