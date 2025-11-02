Those accused in crimes not protected in NDA-ruled states: Jharkhand BJP chief

Ranchi, Nov 2 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Sunday asserted that those accused in criminal cases are not protected in the NDA-ruled states.

His remarks came after the arrest of former Bihar MLA Anant Singh in connection with the killing of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav.

Poll-bound Bihar is now ruled by the NDA, which comprises the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Marandi claimed that Singh's arrest will not make any difference in the Bihar elections, and exuded confidence that the NDA is going to return to power in the neighbouring state.

"The BJP is going to form the next government in Bihar. This prediction is based on people's enthusiasm," Marandi said in Jamshedpur after returning from the election campaign in the neighbouring state.

On Singh's arrest, the BJP leader said, "It will spread a good message that people accused in criminal cases are not protected in the NDA-ruled states. If there is any allegation against a person, he or she has to wait until the allegation is proven wrong. Anant Singh was made an accused in a case, and he was arrested. Now, the law will take its own course." Singh, who is contesting as a JD(U) nominee from the Mokama seat in Bihar, was arrested in a late-night operation on Saturday in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav, the state police said.

Singh was under the scanner since the killing of Yadav, who recently clashed with his sympathisers, and was picked up from his house in Barh. PTI SAN BDC