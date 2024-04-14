Those against nuclear weapons can't protect India: PM Modi to opposition INDIA bloc

Hoshangabad (MP), Apr 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc over one of its constituents being in favour of nuclear disarmament and said they cannot protect the country.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally at Pipariya town in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency, Modi taunted Rahul Gandhi over his “will eradicate poverty with a single stroke” remark, saying the country doesn’t take him seriously.

He also said the Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the BJP government has honoured him.

Without naming any party, Modi said a constituent of the INDIA bloc has called for nuclear disarmament -- referring to the CPI(M) manifesto.

Advertisment

He asked the people whether in today's world the country needs a nuclear weapon or not, especially when its enemies have so much of power with them.

"In the manifestoes of INDI alliance partners, a number of dangerous promises were made. One of its partner's manifesto said that it will denuclearize the country," he said.

"We should have nuclear weapons to protect our country; those saying otherwise how will they protect India," he said.

Advertisment

Without taking Rahul Gandhi's name, Modi taunted him over his “will eradicate poverty with a single stroke” remark.

He said the Congress "shehzada" made such an announcement that people will laugh, and added the country does not take him seriously.

His grandmother (former PM Indira Gandhi), too, once gave the slogan of "Garibi Hatao" and people know about it also, he said.

Advertisment

"The Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we have honoured him," Modi said on the birth anniversary of the chief architect of India's Constitution.

Because of the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a tribal woman became the President of India, he said, referring to Droupadi Murmu's election to the country's top constitutional post.

"Today is a big day in history as today is the birth anniversary of Ambedkar Ji. It was because of Babasaheb's Constitution that a tribal family's daughter has become the country's president and a poor woman's son is seeking votes from you for serving you for the third time," Modi said.

Advertisment

He said the BJP government has got an opportunity to develop 'Panch Teerth' associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was born in Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh.

"The Congress is saying that if I become prime minister for the third time, the country will be in flames," Modi said targeting the opposition party.

"The (opposition) INDI alliance is unable to decide in which direction the country should move," he said.

Advertisment

The slogan of "Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar" is resonating across the country, the PM said.

"Modi doesn’t have any dream; your dreams are my mission," he told the gathering.

The prime minister said the Congress never recognised the contribution of adivasis (tribals), but the BJP government has honoured them.

He said the government will celebrate 2025 as the 'Janjatiya Gourav Diwas' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda. PTI MAS LAL VT GK