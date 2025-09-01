Those always criticising police can't be friends of society: Bengal minister

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim on Monday said people who are "always busy in levelling criticism" at the police force cannot be called friends of society.

Speaking at a Police Day function, the Municipal Affairs and Urban Development minister said, "Those always criticising police for one-two stray incidents cannot be called friends of society and are, in fact, against society. We are living in a safe and secure environment because of you (police personnel). We can sleep at night with our families because of you." Later, explaining his remarks, Hakim told reporters, "Those who demotivate our police personnel, citing one or two stray incidents, cannot be friends of society but enemies. We feel safe and secure because police are alert 24x7. While the Indian Army protects the country from enemies during war, police protect our residents from criminals. None can downplay their role." Reacting to Hakim's comment, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh alleged that while police have a duty to perform, their reputation has suffered under TMC rule as a section of personnel are busy following the command of ruling party functionaries and collecting money from truck drivers and commercial vehicles at night. PTI SUS MNB