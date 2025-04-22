Those behind Pahalgam terror attack will not go unpunished: J&K LG

Jammu/Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Terrorists struck the prime tourist location of Pahalgham on Tuesday, killing multiple people and injuring at least 20, officials said.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," the LG said in a post on X.

He said he has spoken to the director general of police and other security officials, and that teams of the Army and police have been rushed to the area to launch search operations.

"Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, saying it is an abomination.

"I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," he said in a post on X.

Abdullah said he has spoken to his ministerial colleague, Sakina Itoo, who has reached the hospital to oversee the arrangements for the injured.

"I'll be flying back to Srinagar immediately," the chief minister, who was in Jammu, added.

He also said the attack is "much larger than anything we have seen" directed at civilians in recent years.

"The death toll is still being ascertained so I don't want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," he said.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said such attacks must be denounced.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed five and injured several as being reported for now. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced," she said in a post on X.

The former chief minister said historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning, and called for a thorough investigation.

"A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," she added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly condemned the attack, describing it as the most unfortunate and shameful act.

"The rank and file of the JKPCC, led by president Tariq Hameed Karra, strongly denounced the militant attack on tourists. It is very shocking and anguishing to learn about the mindless and dastardly militant attack on innocent tourists," it said in a statement.

Such incidents are highly deplorable and have no place in a civilised society, it added.

The incident has put a big question mark on the tall claims of the Bharatiya Jnata Party-led Centre with regard to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said, adding that the perpetrators of the heinous crime must be identified and given exemplary punishment.

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone said the perpetrators of the attack are the worst enemies of Kashmiris.

"Condemn strongly the dastardly and cowardly attack in Pahalgam. For decades we have been identified with being great hosts. We have a history of hospitality. And some cowardly terrorists want to destroy it all," he said in a post on X.

Lone said the tourism industry here has suffered a lot and those involved in the sector have begun to restart their lives after a long time.

"They had begun to dream. And here are the ugly villains to shatter it all. Make no mistake. These terror attacks are aimed at yet again disempowering us economically. Those who do this are the worst enemies of Kashmiris.

"They defile our history of hospitality, smearing our glorious past. And they are a curse on our present. They are enemies of our children of our young generation. We have to unitedly send a message that there is no tolerance for terror. Let us live our lives in peace and economic dignity. Please get out of our lives. These tourists are our revered guests," Lone said.

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami termed the attack an inhuman act.

"Condemning the dastardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The inhuman act of violence deserves to be denounced in the strongest terms. Such cowardly attacks on innocent civilians have no place in any civilised society," he said.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said such violence is unacceptable.

"Deeply disturbing news from Pahalgam of a cowardly attack on tourists that has resulted in tragic loss of life. Such violence is unacceptable and against the ethos of Kashmir which welcomes visitors with love and warmth. Condemn it strongly. Thoughts and prayers with the families of victims and wishing speedy recovery to the injured," the mirwaiz said in a post on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the attack is a deliberate attempt to cripple the economic backbone of the valley.

"Terrorists, frustrated by the growing peace and normalcy in the region, want to send a message of fear and instability. But their real target is the livelihood of the common Kashmiri," he said.

Thakur accused Pakistan of fuelling terrorism in the region out of frustration. PTI SSB RC