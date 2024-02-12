Those behind Sandeshkhali violence have been arrested: Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday broke her silence on Sandeshkhali violence and said those responsible have been put behind the bars.

Banerjee's remark came on a day when Governor CV Ananda Bose cut short his Kerala trip and visited the area in North 24 Parganas to assess and review the law and order situation there.

"Anyone can go to Sandeshkhali. We have no issues with that. We have already sent the state women commission team there. They returned and submitted a report. Those who have instigated violence have been arrested. The situation is being monitored closely and necessary steps are being taken," she said while speaking to reporters at Dumurjala stadium in Howrah district.

Governor Bose described the Sandeshkhali situation as "ghastly" that left him "shocked and shattered". He assured the women, who tied rakhis on his wrist, of full support to get justice.

"What I saw was ghastly, shocking, shattering to my senses. I saw something which I should never have seen, I heard many things which I should never have heard. I cannot believe this could happen in Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore's land," Bose told reporters after taking stock of the situation there.

The governor said he would "fight it out under the (provisions in the) Constitution and as per the laws of the land." Bose has already sought a comprehensive report on the Sandeshkhali situation from the state government.

Sandeshkhali gained attention after a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5. The officials were there to search the premises of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam. Sheikh has been missing since then.

Women in Sandeshkhali have alleged that Shajahan and his "gang" has been sexually harassing them.

Leader of the Opposition in state assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that human rights have been violated in Sandeshkhali. PTI SCH MNB