Those challenging Waqf Bill in SC are 'anti-Constitution': Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha

Patna, Apr 5 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Saturday slammed the opposition party members for challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, passed by Parliament, in the Supreme Court and said that those who are doing so are "anti-Constitution".

Speaking to reporters here, Sinha said, "The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed by both Houses of Parliament after a detailed debate. Opposition members also participated in the debate in Parliament, the temple of democracy." "Now, if they are challenging the validity of the Bill in the Supreme Court, they have no right to sit in Parliament. Those who are doing so are anti-Constitution. They don't believe in the basic principles of democracy," he said.

The deputy chief minister made the remark when his comments were sought on several opposition MPs moving the apex court challenging the validity of the Bill.

Sinha further said, "Such people tarnish the dignity of the House by going to the court... such people insult the legislature. They want decisions as per their own will." Earlier, Sinha had said those who are protesting the Waqf Bill would be treated as "traitors".

"Those who are threatening not to comply with the amendments to the Waqf Bill will have to go to jail. This is not Pakistan, this is Hindustan. This is the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he had said.

"The Bill has been passed in both Houses of Parliament. Those who still say they will not accept it are traitors. Such people should be immediately arrested," he had said. PTI PKD ACD