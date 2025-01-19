Those claiming to protect Constitution altered its original spirit, says UP CM Adityanath

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Those who claim to safeguard the Constitution were responsible for altering its original spirit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

He also said such individuals should visit the Maha Kumbh to understand the true meaning of respecting the Constitution.

Adityanath made the remarks during a visit to the Constitution Gallery at Sector 4 on Triveni Marg. The gallery features a library of books and scriptures on the Constitution, as well as other exhibits.

"The Constitution is our guiding ideal and governs the entire country. No society can function without a constitution and its laws. Initiatives such as the Constitution Gallery will help educate younger generations about its significance," the chief minister said.

He emphasised the gallery aimed to inform visitors about the drafting, adoption and various articles of the Indian Constitution.

"A particular party amended the Constitution repeatedly over 55 years to serve its personal interests, undermining the original spirit (of the Constitution)," Adityanath said.

"Those who theatrically take oaths holding the Constitution will neither have a copy at home nor have they read it," he added.

The Constitution Gallery features exhibitions of historic events, documents, and contributions of key figures involved in the drafting of the Constitution.

Visitors can also listen to recordings of Constituent Assembly debates through audio presentations. PTI ABN SZM SZM