Those creating divisions in name of caste disrespecting Ambedkar: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday cautioned the people against those trying to weaken the country by dividing society on caste lines.

Addressing a gathering after paying tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, the chief minister asserted that BJP governments have worked for people not on the basis of their caste but keeping in mind their needs.

"Babasaheb had stated that first and foremost we are all Indians.

"Today, some people criticise India and disrespect Indian identity. They engage in creating divisions in society in the name of caste. Such individuals truly disrespect Babasaheb,” Adityanath was quoted as saying in an official release.

He alleged that previous governments had their own preference among people, with some supporting Dalits and others opposing them.

Even those who claimed to support Dalits would exploit their name for personal gain, he said.

Some people are currently trying to weaken the country by dividing the society, he said, adding, "We have to be careful of such people." The chief minister recalled Ambedkar's contribution towards building modern India and said that the "double-engine government" is working towards realising his dreams for the country.

He mentioned that though Ambedkar "was also lured with personal offers, he refused to bow down and continued to work for India and Indian identity".

"Whenever there is discussion on uplifting the downtrodden anywhere in the world, Babasaheb Ambedkar's name invariably comes to mind", he added.

Both the central and state governments have taken several steps to realise Ambedkar's dreams, he said, adding that the establishment of Babasaheb's ‘Panch Teerth’ was carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have worked not on the basis of caste, but on the basis of needs of the people” he added.

Yogi said that before 2014, having a house was a dream for the common people but at present, around four crore people in the country have got their own permanent houses and the government intends to provide them to all those who are still without them.

He further said, “The issues of Musahar, Vantangiya, Bahariya, Sahariya, Ko, and Chero were never addressed. Baba Saheb had suggested creating programmes for their uplift, but for 70 years, they were deprived of even the right to vote.” PTI ABN RT