Those demanding change in govt want to undo Kerala’s decade of progress: M A Baby

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22 (PTI) CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby on Sunday said that the aim of those demanding a change of government is to undo the achievements Kerala has made over the past 10 years.

Inaugurating the fifth Kerala Study Congress here, Baby said those opposing the continuation of the present government want the state to return to an earlier period when corruption and communalism were rampant.

Recently, cultural figures and Left co-travellers, including K Satchidanandan and Sara Joseph, have openly said that a change of government after the upcoming Assembly election would be good for Kerala.

Baby said present-day Kerala did not come into being by accident, but was the result of many sacrifices.

“Some people are taking the position that administrative continuity is not needed, even if the achievements made so far are reversed. Are they saying it does not matter if the state is ruined and Kerala becomes a land dominated by communalism and corruption?” he asked.

He said certain cultural figures expressed concern that administrative continuity would be dangerous and, even while standing with the Left, argued that the present government should not continue.

“What else does such a stand mean other than wishing for Kerala’s destruction?” he asked.

According to the CPI(M) general secretary, healthy criticism along with cooperation is necessary for development activities.

He noted that local self-government institutions under the UDF had supported the state’s programme to eradicate extreme poverty.

He questioned whether Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan was ready to extend similar cooperation and engage in discussions on development issues.

“Isolated incidents should not be generalised to mislead the people,” he said, urging the opposition leader to refrain from making allegations.

He added that alternatives must be created within the existing economic and social system to develop the state.

CPI(M) Central Committee member T M Thomas Isaac presented a consolidation of the discussions held in 44 sessions over two days at the study congress.

He said policy formulation in the Left is carried out through popular discussions, adding that the UDF and NDA have no answer to this approach.