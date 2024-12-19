Those disrespecting Dr Ambedkar will be shown their place: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday said remarks about Dr B R Ambedkar should be made with respect and those not doing so will be shown their place.

Advertisment

Staging a protest outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai against remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Babasaheb Ambedkar, the VBA chief also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to the rescue of his cabinet colleague.

"The struggle started by us has to be taken to every household for creating awareness. Any remark made by Dr Ambedkar has to be done with respect. Those who do not do that will be shown their place," said Ambedkar, who is the grandson of the legendary jurist and social reformer.

He said the BJP may attack the Congress over Ambedkar, but that does not make its credentials strong.

Advertisment

Ambedkar said the BJP blames the Congress for defeating Dr Ambedkar in the 1952 Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai, but claimed the two parties together defeated him in the polls.

He said the BJP should also answer whether the RSS opposed Ambedkar or not. PTI PR BNM