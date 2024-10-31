Those dividing society on caste, region, language have DNA of Ravan, Duryodhan: CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP): People dividing society along caste, regional, and linguistic lines have the "DNA of Ravan and Duryodhan", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

Celebrating Diwali with the forest dwellers of Vantangiya village here, he warned that anyone who attempts to disrupt peace or get involved in crime against women would be dealt with strictly.

"Some divide society in the name of caste, others by region or language, sowing chaos. These elements have the DNA of Ravan and Duryodhan in them," the chief minister said.

"If we get deceived by such forces and give them a chance, they will again do the same thing... They threaten the safety of daughters and sisters, usurp the land of the poor, kidnap businessmen, shoot people on the road and incite riots before festivals. This is what these people used to do before 2017," he said, in an apparent attack on the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state.

During his visit to the area on Thursday, the chief minister inaugurated 74 development projects valued at Rs 185 crore across various gram panchayats.

Extending his Diwali wishes, he urged the community to remain vigilant and united against divisive elements.

"Those who instigate chaos during our festivals should know there will be serious repercussions," the chief minister said.