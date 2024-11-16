Those dreaming of J-K's independence unaware of ground realities: Farooq

Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir will remain an integral part of India, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said those nurturing illogical dreams of independence should shun it as they are unaware of the ground realities.

Advertisment

The veteran politician said the fact that the Indian cricket team is not likely to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy early next year shows the strained relations between the two countries.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a private function here, Abdullah also expressed grief over the death of children in a fire at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district and demanded a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.

Asked about the Oxford University's debating society Oxford Union hosting an event titled "This house believes in the independent state of Kashmir" on Thursday, the former chief minister said there are people who want to do such things across the world.

Advertisment

"It is not easy to be independent. On one side, there is Pakistan, a nuclear power, and on the other, there is China, another nuclear power. How is it possible? Where is your economy as you are dependent on everything? Those who are doing this are living abroad and do not know the ground situation. They have wrong thinking because we are part of India and will remain so," Abdullah said.

Responding to another question on the Indian cricket team's refusal to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, he said, "Let them not go...it shows our strained relations with Pakistan." Asked about his opinion on keeping sports and politics distant, Abdullah said, "Nowadays sports has become politics. It was never kept independent." "The wrestlers in the country faced cruelty when a BJP member of Parliament was in-charge (of the body). What action was taken against him?" he said, adding, "We are making a lot of noise but how much truth is given out by the media? You too are crumbling under the weight of the government." He asked the media persons to start revealing the truth without any fear of the government and its agencies. "When you are free, ask me questions." PTI TAS SKL IJT