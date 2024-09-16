Those filled with hate not leaving any chance to defame India: Modi

Ahmedabad, Sep 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged certain individuals filled with hate and negativity are defaming the country, a remark coming amid a political row over certain statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi abroad.

Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various projects of Rs 8,000 crore, including the flagging off of Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, the first Vande Bharat metro service, and five Vande Bharat express trains, in Ahmedabad.

Addressing a gathering, Modi, without taking names, said they (Opposition) can cross any limits for appeasement politics.

"Some people filled with negativity are targetting India's unity and integrity intending to divide the country. Those filled with hate are not leaving any chance to defame India and Gujarat," he alleged.

Modi further said he was insulted, jeered, and mocked by the Opposition in the last 100 days of his third term as the PM, but he focused on finishing the government's development agenda during this period.

"When every Indian is striving to take the country forward, some filled with negativity want to destroy the unity and integrity of the country. They want to divide (do tukde, tukde of) the country.

Amid a row over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on reservation in the US and the Congress' poll tie-up with the National Conference, Modi said certain people filled with hate are not leaving any chance to defame the country.

"You have heard they want to bring back article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, they want to bring back two Constitutions and two laws in (poll-bound) J& K," Modi said.

Modi said in the first 100 days (of the BJP government's third term), they (the opposition) made fun of him, and jeered and insulted him. "People were surprised by my silence," the prime minister said.

Modi said he has decided to sacrifice himself for the people.

"If I live, I live for you, if I struggle, I struggle for you, and if I sacrifice myself, it will be for you," he added.

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of making "anti-reservation" remarks in the US and termed them as “treason”.

Gandhi, at the prestigious Georgetown University in the US, had alleged that the Lok Sabha elections were not fought on the same footing.

“The Election Commission was doing what they wanted. The entire campaign was structured so that Mr Modi could carry out his agenda across the country, with different designs for different states,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had claimed. PTI PJT PD NSK