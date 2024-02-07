Those found moving suspiciously near schools, colleges being rounded up, questioned: Goa CM

Panaji, Feb 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday listed in the state assembly various steps being taken by the government to ensure the safety of school children and collegians, like rounding up of persons found moving suspiciously near educational institutions, Sawant was responding to the calling attention motion moved by Poriem MLA Deviya Rane, who drew the attention of the House towards the incident that was reported on January 27, 2024 in her constituency in Sattari taluka, wherein unidentified persons tried to kidnap a minor girl.

She said the girl managed to run away, but the incident raised concerns over safety of school going children in the area.

In a written reply tabled in the House, the chief minister said that adequate police patrolling through PCR (police control room) vehicles, motorcycles, foot patrolling is maintained near educational institutions and other vulnerable places for the safety of children.

"The officers and beat staff of the respective police stations have been directed to visit the schools and colleges regularly for redressing grievances, if any. Persons found moving suspiciously near school or college premises during odd hours are rounded up and interrogated thoroughly," he said.

Awareness programmes are also held in schools and colleges, Sawant told the House.

"The school authorities and students are made aware and requested to inform the police if they notice any suspicious persons, vehicles, illegal activities within and nearby school premises," he said.

The chief minister said that school authorities have also been instructed to install CCTV cameras inside the school premises for identification of trespassers or anti-social elements. They have also been requested to deploy security guards and maintain a visitor's register.

'Pink Force' vehicles are deployed to enhance the presence and visibility of women police personnel in order to create a friendlier, conductive, safe and secure environment for women and children in the state, he said.

Sawant said that traffic police are also deployed near schools and colleges during the time of opening and closing of schools.

He said the phone number of the respective police station and mobile number of in-charge of the police station concerned have been provided to the school authorities in case they require any assistance. PTI RPS NP