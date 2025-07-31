Those found running illegal factories will face action: Delhi minister Sirsa

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Amid allegations by the Congress that small businessmen running jeans factories in west Delhi were being targeted, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said strict action will be taken against illegal factories.

The Delhi minister also rubbished claims about targeting small businesses.

Earlier this week, a delegation of jeans factory owners from Vishnu Garden met Congress MP Imnran Pratapgarhi.

"A delegation met me yesterday to address the conspiracy of the BJP government in Delhi to seal hundreds of jeans factories in Vishnu Garden without any notice, and to highlight the harassment occurring on the ground.

"The local minister of Vishnu Garden is deliberately targeting small jeans businessmen to ruin their businesses. I will make efforts to bring this issue to the nation's attention," Pratapgarhi said in a post on X a couple of days ago.

Responding to Pratapgarhi's allegation, Sirsa said, "Imran Pratapgarhi ji, I am both surprised and saddened that you only see people of a particular religion for advocacy instead of distinguishing between right and wrong. Do you believe that only people of one religion are involved in the illegal activities happening in Vishnu Garden and other areas of Delhi?" Sirsa also said the government does not take action based on any "particular religion, caste, faith, or individual".

"Action is being taken and will continue to be taken against those involved in illegal and unlawful activities. For us, only right and wrong matter. Whoever is running an illegal jeans factory or is found involved in unlawful activities, regardless of their caste or religion, strict action will be taken against them.

“Additionally, the building will also be sealed. No illegal jeans factory will operate in my area... The law of India is equal for everyone, and lawful action will be ensured," Sirsa, who is the MLA of Rajouri Garden, said.

According to officials, the sealing drive began in February. Under the drive, hundreds of such illegal units have been sealed. PTI SLB ARI