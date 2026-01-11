Those helping 'Ladki Bahins' to become 'Lakhpati didis' to get good posts in NMC: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday linked welfare delivery with the BJP's campaign for the upcoming civic polls by stating that party corporators who will help beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana become "Lakhpati Didis" will be rewarded with postings in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a state government scheme under which eligible women beneficiaries get Rs 1500 as aid per month, while the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative belongs to the Centre and aims to make women members of Self Help Groups have a minimum earning of Rs 1 lakh per annum.

Addressing a rally in Nashik for the January 15 civic polls. the CM said, "Those who transform Ladki Bahin beneficiaries into Lakhpati Didis will be given good posts in the Nashik Municipal Corporation. The Lakhpati Didi is a scheme introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Outlining plans for Nashik, he said the city would get about 4,000 AI-powered CCTV cameras with features such as face recognition, bag detection and number plate recognition, while the NMC will have its own fibre-optic network.

The aim is to turn Nashik into a "smart and modern city", he said.

"An IT park and an electric mobility hub would be set up in Nashik. Investment in the region needs to be stepped up," the CM said.

Referring to the controversy over tree-felling to create 'Sadhugram' for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, Fadnavis said, "The proposed Sadhugram has been on a reserved plot since 1993, with phases of development in 2003 and 2015. The NMC had passed a resolution in 2002 to acquire a 54-acre plot for about Rs 7 crore, but the acquisition was not completed." When the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was in power in the NMC, a resolution was passed on April 16, 2016, stating that the land could be used for activities such as a circus, sports grounds, festivals, parking and even a nursing college to generate revenue, he pointed out.

The CM said saplings were planted later, adding that the government is awaiting directions from the Bombay High Court on further action.

He also credited state minister Girish Mahajan for bringing in around 20,000 saplings aged three to five years for plantation in the area.

"Projects worth about Rs 27,000 crore have already been brought to Nashik, while another Rs 12,000 crore investment is expected in a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) unit. Around 1,500 ancillary units are likely to come up, for which about 1,000 acres of land will be acquired and a new MIDC will be created," he said.

Fadnavis further said the state has recommended to the Union government that the proposed aviation-related defence corridor be located in Nashik.

This proposal is at a final stage, the chief minister added.

Investments worth another Rs 50,000 crore are in the pipeline, including proposals from foreign investors expected to be discussed at the Davos meet, he said. PTI ND BNM