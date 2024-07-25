Those in power need to be forced to answer on NEET paper leak: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot, while targeting the Centre over the NEET paper leak case, on Thursday said those sitting in power will have to be forced to break their silence on the issue and arrest the culprits.

Pilot was addressing a gathering after newly-appointed state president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Vinod Jakhar took charge here.

Highlighting the raging issue of NEET paper leak, the Congress leader urged the country's people to come together and demand answers from the Centre.

"We will have to force those who tolerate this heinous crime while being in power," he said.

Pilot further said, "We will have to get answers to this. How do these papers get leaked? Who are the ones who get it done? And it will not happen by paperwork, by giving speeches, by shedding crocodile tears. You (Centre) catch the people who are behind this." He said the senior Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raised the burning issue of NEET paper leak in the Parliament, but the Centre has become unresponsive on the matter.

"In this country, getting a job by clearing an exam is very difficult, complicated and requires hard work," he said.

"However, when such a scandal happens in the country, the government has no answer to this issue. The people sitting behind the curtain need to be caught. I am not making allegations but those who are tolerating such crimes are equally guilty," Pilot said.

He demanded accountability for the NEET exam paper leak case, emphasizing that the culprits must be punished and a precedent must be set.