Those in power not concerned about farming or farmers, says Sharad Pawar

Pune, Jul 19 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said those in power are not concerned about farmers or farming and asserted onion and sugarcane cultivators were distressed due to lack of proper price for their produce.

Speaking at a rally in Ahmednagar, some 120 kilometres from here, Pawar told people to be ready for state polls, which are likely to be held in October, and added that voters did a "good job" in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Onion growers are suffering as people in power are not ready to give them the right price. (During the Lok Sabha poll campaign), Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Nashik. One farmer got up and said the PM has all the time to talk about the world and asked him to give fair price for tomatoes. The police took away the farmer," Pawar claimed.

"Today, sugarcane growers are suffering because they cannot export their surplus sugar. It shows people who are in power are not concerned about farming or farmers," he said.

Speaking about Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said, "I am proud of you (voters) that you gave us 30 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. After 70 days, state elections will take place. If you remain together, the reins of the state will come into your hands." Pawar said people's only demand was a strong government that will protect the interest of farmers, youth and women. PTI SPK BNM