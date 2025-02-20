Those indulging in factionalism should be thrown out: Congress's new Bihar in-charge

Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) Congress's new Bihar in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, on Thursday issued a stern warning to party workers in the run-up to the assembly elections due later this year, stating that "those indulging in factionalism should be thrown out".

He was addressing party workers at Bihar Congress headquarters Sadaqat Ashram here during his first tour of the state upon getting his new assignment.

"Those indulging in factionalism within the party should be thrown out. One can understand differences of opinion... but workers and leaders should air their views only at the party fora. But that should not cross the 'Lakshman Rekha'," he said.

He urged Congress workers to work unitedly to strengthen the party ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections.

"There is a general perception that those workers who work in the party organisation don't get due respect and instead, leaders get more importance. I must say that due respect will be given to the workers who work on the ground. We need to strengthen Congress in Bihar again.

"We have to fight the elections to win. Whether the fight is big or small, possible or impossible... We must fight every battle to win. We will fight in Bihar... we will win," he said.

In an apparent dig at workers who tended to ingratiate themselves with bosses, Allavaru said, "Stop making rounds of Delhi and Patna. You will be rewarded if you are seen sweating it out on the ground. Power comes from the booths, wards, villages, panchayats and blocks of Bihar... so leave Patna and Delhi and work hard in the field." He was given a grand welcome by the party workers at the BPCC office.

Earlier, speaking to reporters at Patna airport, Allavaru said his focus is boosting the party's organisational structure in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

"I will leave no stone unturned to come to the expectations of the party's high command, which has placed faith in me," he said.

Allavaru is expected to stay in Bihar for three-four days. During his stay, he will meet workers and leaders of the party to get feedback from them, sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is also expected to visit Bihar's Buxar district on February 22. Kharge will attend a function and also address a public meeting at Buxar. PTI PKD ACD