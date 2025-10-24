Those involved in attack in Dhalai will get exemplary punishment: Tripura CM

Agartala, Oct 24 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the people involved in the attack on officials and others in Dhalai district during the bandh on October 23 will get exemplary punishment.

The chief minister's assertion came a day after an attack by bandh supporters at Santirbazar in Dhalai district on Thursday evening. Newly floated outfit Tripura Civil Society (TCS) had called for the bandh.

Twelve people, including Block Development Officer (BDO), Salema, Abhijit Majumdar, engineer, Animesh Saha, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kamalpur, Samudra Debbarma, were injured in the attack.

"The way the bandh supporters carried out a deadly attack on the officials and people at Santirbazar on Thursday is a blot on the name of the movement. They have not only attacked, but also looted away many things from the village market. Those who are involved in the attack will get exemplary punishment," the CM told reporters after visiting the three injured officials at the GBP hospital here.

Asked who was involved in the attack, the CM said, "I have already mentioned on my official Facebook page who was behind the deadly attack at Santirbazar." "We strongly condemn the violent attack by Tipra Motha supporters on Abhijit Majumdar (BDO), engineer, Animesh Saha, and residents of Santirbazar, Dhalai district. Such acts of violence are unacceptable. The administration has been directed to take swift and strict action against those responsible," he wrote on social media on Thursday.

The Tipra Motha is a junior partner of the BJP-led government in Tripura.

Meanwhile, in a video message, Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma, who called the statewide bandh on the eight-point charter of demands, thanked the people for joining the shutdown.

"I thanked the people who have joined the bandh to make it a success. The bandh called by a civil society will be an example in the state because of its success," he said.

Debbarma said there was a clash between two groups at Santirbazar on Thursday in which three tribal persons were also injured.

"It is unfortunate. I have condemned the incident and extended my sympathy to the injured persons. I wanted to visit Santirbazar today, but the DGP asked me not to move," he said. PTI PS RG