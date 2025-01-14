Those involved in 'brutal' murder of sarpanch to face stringent punishment: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday described the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district as a "brutal" act and asserted those involved in the crime would face stringent punishment.

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in Beed district in central Maharashtra, some 380 kilometres from Mumbai. Police have registered a murder case and an extortion offence linked to the killing.

"Since the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, we all have said whoever is involved in it will not be spared. It was a brutal murder. The culprits must face the strongest punishment," Pawar said while speaking to reporters.

Walmik Karad, a close associate of cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, is a key accused in the extortion case linked to the killing of Deshmukh, and is currently lodged in jail. Munde, who hails from Beed district, belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Pawar.

The deputy CM maintained he had instructed the superintendent of police (SP) of Beed district to take strict action against the culprits.

"It has been more than a month since the murder, and family members (of Deshmukh) may be worried whether or not any progress is taking place in investigations. State CID and SIT investigations are ongoing in the case," he said.

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder case.

In reply to a query, he insisted there was no question of anyone influencing the probe in the murder and extortion cases.

Pawar said, "I have never treated anyone differently because of their caste or religious beliefs. If anyone behaves wrongly and there is proof against them, appropriate action will be taken." To another question, he pointed out that it was Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' prerogative to appoint guardian ministers for different districts in the state.

"It is partially true that portfolio allocation took some time. I hope it (appointment of guardian ministers) will be resolved before the chief minister's visit to Davos (for attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting)," Pawar said.

The five-day annual congregation of CEOs, business and political leaders in the Swiss ski resort town starts on January 20. PTI ND RSY