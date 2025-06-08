Those involved in corruption in Uttarakhand will not be spared: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Jun 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday warned that officers and employees involved in corruption will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

The CM was addressing a rally at Libbarheri in Mangalore area of ​​Haridwar district on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Referring to the recent strict action taken in connection with the land scam worth crores of rupees in Haridwar, the CM said several officers and employees, including two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and one Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers, have been suspended in this case.

“Whether small or big (officer), if anyone indulges in corruption in the state, he will not be spared,” he said.

Dhami said that in the last three years, more than 200 officers and employees involved in corruption have been sent behind bars in the state.

Regarding UCC, the CM said with the implementation of this law in the state, the dream of Constitution maker Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar has come true because it has a uniform law for all classes and religions.

He clarified that UCC is not against any religion or sect but is a constitutional measure to eradicate all evil practices from the society.

The CM alleged that the party which ruled the country for six decades never made any effort for UCC and was only doing vote bank politics.

He said that in most countries of the world, including many Muslim countries, the same law is applicable for all citizens.

The CM said that UCC was implemented in the state from January 27 and Uttarakhand is the first state in the country after independence to do so.

He said that organising a rally for the implementation of UCC is not his honour but the honour of 1.25 crore residents of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all the women, elderly, youth and public representatives who participated in the rally despite the scorching heat.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many important and historic decisions have been taken for the benefit of farmers, which include Kisan Samman Nidhi to 11 crore farmers across the country, fair price of crops and crop insurance to farmers, increasing the limit of 'Kisan Credit Card' from three lakh to five lakh rupees.

The CM said that important schemes like New Apple Policy, Kiwi Policy, Dragon Fruit Policy and State Coarse Grain Mission have been started in the state at a cost of Rs. 1200 crore.

He also announced several development schemes in Mangaluru during the programme.

Earlier, in the rally organised from Chaudhry Ompal Dhaba to Sweety Farm, Dhami himself drove a tractor to reach the venue.

Flowers were showered on the people attending the rally from a helicopter. PTI DPT NB