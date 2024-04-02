Those involved in corruption were justifying it on stage: UP Minister slams INDIA bloc

Noida, Apr 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal on Tuesday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc, terming it as coming together of corrupt parties.

The BJP leader also trained guns at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is embroiled in the alleged liquor scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"The Indi Alliance had organised its rally at Ramlila Maidan (Delhi) two days ago, it was a rally to save the corrupt. They had organised a public meeting to justify their corruption. Those involved in corruption were justifying their corruption on stage," he claimed.

Addressing a press conference here, Agarwal also accused the Congress, the principal opposition party leading the INDIA bloc, of indulging in corruption in the past.

The minister also alleged that AAP, which had come into existence on the back of an anti-corruption campaign, has now turned out to be the most corrupt party.

"The way their (AAP's) role is visible in it (liquor scam), Kejriwal does not go to the ED even after eight or nine summons. The court and the ED repeatedly say that you are not cooperating in the investigation. You continuously run away and instead blame the ED and CBI," he said.

"I don't understand that if you are honest then what problem do you have in cooperating? Why are you not answering the questions? Why are you running away from investigation?" Agarwal asked.

"So where their heart (intent) is black, where they know that they have committed corruption, but are not answering the questions, it is certain that the party which had established itself against corruption has today emerged as the biggest corrupt party in the country," he said. PTI KIS AS AS