Those joining BJP became insignificant: Assam Cong chief on Bhupen Borah''s plan to switch sides

Guwahati, Feb 18 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said those who joined the ruling BJP have become "insignificant" in their political journey.

Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi said former state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, who is likely to switch over to the BJP on February 22, will also meet the same fate.

The deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha also challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to a "face-to-face" debate on Hinduism to check who is well-versed with the actual ethos of the religion.

"Those who joined the BJP have become insignificant. We can see the example of Sarbananda Sonowal and many more. The AGP (Sonowal's previous party) is on the verge of extinction. I don't think I need to talk specifically about Bhupen Borah's joining the BJP," he said.

Gogoi said the fight in the upcoming assembly elections will be between the "real Congress and old Congress".

"The BJP is full of old Congress leaders who were the most corrupt during the 15-year rule of the Congress in the state. Basically, we will be fighting among ourselves in the election," he said.

Speaking about the chief minister terming Borah as the "last Hindu leader" in the Congress, Gogoi alleged that Sarma is "Assam's Jinnah" and he should stop giving "Hindu certificates" to the politicians.

"I want to challenge Himanta Biswa Sarma to an open debate on Hinduism. Let us see who knows better and more details about the Hindu religion. Let's see if he dares to accept my challenge. But I know that he will never accept it," the Congress leader claimed.

Gogoi questioned Sarma's loyalty to the Hindu religion by referring to the alleged cow syndicate in the state.

"The person who encourages and allows a cow syndicate, he cannot be the true Hindu. He (Sarma) is Assam's Jinnah, and he has no right to give Hindu certificates to others," Gogoi alleged.

In a setback to the Congress ahead of the Assam assembly polls, the CM had on Tuesday announced that Borah would join the BJP on February 22.

Sarma had on February 17 visited the residence of Borah, the former state Congress president, in Guwahati, a day after the senior leader resigned from the opposition party.

"The Congress is like an ocean; we are all just water drops in it. The Congress was there long before our fathers and forefathers existed. Bhupen Borah's leaving will not impact our party's prospects in the assembly polls," Gogoi said.

He also pointed out that Sarma had last week accused Borah of indecent gestures towards women and registered a police case against him, and asked what would happen to the case now.

"The CM publicly slammed Borah over the case. His police registered a case against senior Congress leaders Debabrata Saikia and Mira Borthakur, along with Borah. Police even interrogated them. And now suddenly Borah has become a big Hindu leader!" Gogoi claimed.