Samastipur: Launching a frontal attack on the RJD, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that those making "big" promises at present had "robbed Bihar's youth of jobs and snatched the rights of poor" during their rule 20 years ago.

Addressing a rally in Mohiuddinnagar assembly constituency in Samastipur district, Adityanath claimed that an era of good governance was ushered in after Nitish Kumar came to power in 2005.

"They had robbed employment opportunities from Bihar's youth, snatched the rights of the poor and brought 'jungle raj' in the state," he alleged.

On the other hand, under the NDA rule, IIMs, IITs, AIIMS and medical colleges are being constructed in Bihar and ports built so that the produce of the farmers of the state reaches the global markets, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Adityanath said that bulldozers crush mafia in Uttar Pradesh and his government distributes their wealth among the poor.

"We will see similar action against gangsters in Bihar," he said.

"There is a need to reestablish Bihar as the land of knowledge, ensure jobs for youth and make women self-dependent," he added.

"Those discarded by the people of UP say that we change the names of places... We not only change the names of places, but have also taken the name of UP to the international fora," Adityanath said.