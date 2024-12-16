Those not made ministers not disappointed, asserts Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule

Pune, Dec 16 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said there is "no disappointment" among senior leaders of the Mahayuti alliance on not being made ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Thirty-nine ministers, including Bawankule, were inducted into the Fadnavis government in a ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on Sunday, while notable among those dropped were NCP heavyweight Chhagan Bhujbal and BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar.

"It is the party's decision (on ministerial berths) In the BJP, the central leadership takes the right decision for the cabinet. Similarly, for NCP and Shiv Sena, their leaders take these decisions. There is no disappointment over ministerial berths. Sometimes one has to stop and sometimes go ahead," Bawankule said.

The Kamthi MLA said Mungantiwar has already understood this while Bhujbal will also come around.

"Sudhirbhau is a senior leader of BJP and a key leader in the state. It seems that some bigger role must be in the offing for him. Decisions taken by the central leadership are always for a good reason. The BJP always recognises every leadership," Bawankule said.

Earlier in the day, Mungantiwar, who was part of the previous Eknath Shinde cabinet, said he was told his name has been included in the list of ministers who were going to take oath, but was dropped later.

"There is no reason for me to be upset as I do my job in whatever role the party assigns to me. The only issue is that I was told that my name was there (in the list of ministers). But it wasn't there yesterday. I don't know why my name was removed," Mungantiwar, a seven-time BJP MLA, told reporters in Nagpur.

Bawankule said Bhujbal is a key leader of the Mahayuti and a bigger role may have been planned for him.

However, NCP chief Ajit Pawar would be the right person to deliberate on that, he added.

"Though he is not in the cabinet, he may get a bigger responsibility," Bawankule said about Bhujbal.

Queried about dynasts like Nitesh Rane and Aditi Tatkare being sworn in as ministers, the state BJP chief said allegations of dynasty politics were baseless as those who have been given berths are achievers irrespective of their family background.

"The Fadnavis government is a performance driven government and opportunity has been given on the basis of performance," he asserted.

Asked about Union minister Ramdas Athawale being upset at his party not getting representation in the Fadnavis government and at him not getting invited to the oath-taking ceremony in Nagpur, Bawankule said an invitation was sent to him but it seems he did not receive it.

"It is my mistake as I myself should have gone to invite him. I could not go as I was busy shuttling between Mumbai and Nagpur. For us, Athawale saheb's respect is paramount. I have already apologised," he said.

Athwale has a key position in the Mahayuti and the chief minister as well as the senior leadership will listen to him and give him justice, Bawankule asserted.

The Mahayuti consists of the BJP, Pawar's NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena apart from other outfits like the RPI(A). PTI SPK BNM