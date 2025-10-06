Those opposed to egalitarian society making misleading claims on caste census: Karnataka CM

Koppal (Karnataka), Oct 6 (PTI) Defending the social and educational survey — widely referred to as the "caste census" —Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said those opposing the creation of an egalitarian society are making "misleading statements" about it.

The CM also clarified that he has no stand regarding the demand for a separate religious status by the Lingayat community.

He said any decision on extending the caste survey’s deadline will be taken after assessing the coverage achieved by Tuesday evening.

The survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to conclude on October 7.

"It has been so many years since independence. Should the social and educational survey be conducted or not? If not done, how will we know about individuals’ employment, educational and financial status? What is one’s situation in society? To know that we need data, and to gather data, this survey is being done," Siddaramaiah said in response to questions on allegations that the survey aims to suppress the upper classes.

"There is no question of suppressing anyone. Those who are opposed to the creation of an egalitarian society are making such misleading statements. Those who are opposed to a change in society are opposing it (the survey)," he said while speaking to reporters here.

Responding to a question on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s statement that he will not participate in the survey, the CM asked whether he would also oppose caste enumeration during the central government’s national census.

Asked whether the survey deadline will be extended, Siddaramaiah said, "Let’s see what happens till Tuesday. I hope we will be able to complete the survey by tomorrow evening. Already 1.10 crore households have been surveyed, achieving 63 per cent coverage by Sunday evening. The remaining households need to be surveyed. We have today and tomorrow, two days, and we are hopeful that we will be able to complete." On the Lingayat community’s demand for a separate religious status, he said, "I have no stand. The stand of the people is my stand. We will write what they say their religion is during the survey." On the issue resurfacing, Siddaramaiah said, "The issue has always remained there. Some Virakta math swamijis are demanding it." PTI KSU SSK KH