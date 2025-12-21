Those opposing VB-G RAM G Bill are anti-poor: Bihar BJP chief

Patna, Dec 21 (PTI) Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday termed the opposition parties as "anti-poor" for their protest against the VB-G RAM G Bill that seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, MGNREGA. Parliament recently passed the Bill with an aim to replace the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), amid protests from the Opposition.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, the Rural Development Ministry said.

Talking to PTI Video, Saraogi said, "The VB-G RAM G Bill is important for the country as it will help provide employment opportunities, development of rural India and take the country forward. It will strengthen the economy. Those who are opposing it are 'anti-poor', 'anti-labourer' and 'anti-rural'." It is "essential" for employment generation, rural development and national progress, he claimed.

"It intends to provide a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work to promote empowerment and growth for a prosperous rural Bharat," the Bihar BJP chief said.

Saraogi said that the VB-G RAM G would convert Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' into a reality by strengthening rural employment and livelihood security.

Criticising suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humanyun Kabir's call to construct a Babri Masjid in West Bengal, the BJP leader said, "The TMC will face a humiliating defeat in the coming assembly polls. The BJP under the leadership of PM Modi will dethrone the Mamata Banerjee government in the next year's polls".

The TMC government has been "indulging in appeasement and communal politics", he alleged, adding that this is the reason why the Mamata Banerjee-led party is opposing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in the state.

"They (TMC leaders) want to protect infiltrators in the state", Saraogi claimed. PTI PKD BDC