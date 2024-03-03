Those playing with future of youth will rot in jail for rest of their lives: UP CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said those playing with the future of the youth in the state will rot in jail for the rest of their lives while the properties of their parents and grand parents will be confiscated.

Advertisment

Addressing the students at the Rajkiya Jubilee Inter College ground during the smartphone/tablet distribution event, Adityanath said not only the cities of Uttar Pradesh will be smart, but also the youth of the state with smartphones and smart classes.

In the programme, 1,500 students were provided with tablets and 3,000 students received smartphones.

The chief minister personally handed tablets to 15 students and smartphones to 10 students.

Advertisment

He also laid the foundation stone of Project Alankar worth Rs 17.35 crore in 26 secondary schools and 330 premium smart classrooms to be built at a cost of Rs 7.58 crore in 141 secondary schools.

Adityanath handed over the Smart Class Certificate to the principals of four intermediate colleges.

He said with the introduction of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme in November 2021, the distribution of smartphones and tablets commenced.

Advertisment

The objective is to digitally empower the youth, ensuring that their education remains uninterrupted in potential future pandemics such as COVID-19, he said.

Adityanath said that when physical education came to a halt during COVID 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned fostering connections through technology.

In alignment with his vision, Uttar Pradesh has already distributed smartphones and tablets to 20 lakh youths without discrimination and has set the target to give it to two crore youths across the state, he added.

Advertisment

The chief minister said the schemes of the central and state governments that are essential for the future and self-reliance of the youth have also been added to these devices.

Empowered with technology, the youth will forge ahead and contribute to realising the vision of a developed India, he said.

Adityanath urged the youth to take the pledge to make Uttar Pradesh a leader in Digital India and utilise smartphones to learn about educational programmes and government schemes.

Advertisment

The chief minister said that Project Alankar has been initiated to strengthen the infrastructure of dilapidated secondary schools.

In Project Alankar, the government provides 100 per cent funding for the government schools and 75 per cent for aided non-government schools, while the school management has to contribute the remaining 25 per cent. Sanskrit schools receive 90 per cent funding from the government under this initiative.

The chief minister also emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in schools.

Advertisment

"In the new UP of New India, education is undergoing a transformation in line with the National Education Policy, with the government aligning infrastructure accordingly," Adityanath said.

"It is our firm commitment that the youth of UP will stand shoulder to shoulder with their global counterparts. To support youth preparing for competitive exams, the government has facilitated Abhyuday coaching in every district," he added.

Asserting the "country has changed today", Adityanath said, "Prior to 2014, there was little discourse on topics like youth, faith, prosperity and security. Now, we witness enhanced security, prosperity and the assurance that earning a livelihood also garners respect. Presently, our nation boasts the fifth-largest economy in the world." Raising the slogan of "Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar', The chief minister said that forming the Modi government for the third time would lead the country to become the world's third-largest economy.

The goal is to develop every individual and entire India, he emphasized. PTI ABN AS AS