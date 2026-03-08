Those protesting Khamenei's killing in India should face action: VHB

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) The government should take strict action against those trying to create unrest in the country in reaction to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Vishwa Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Amitosh Pareek said.

Such action would help prevent similar situations in the future, he added.

Pareek criticised the recent protests in parts of the country following Khamenei’s killing.

"Issues not connected to India are being used to create unrest in the country. Demonstrations in cities including Jaipur, Lucknow and other places reflect a tendency to react to international incidents even when they have no direct connection with India," he said.

"Such reactions can not be considered a sign of patriotism," the VHP national spokesperson added.

He alleged that incidents in which public property is damaged or threats are issued during protests, should be treated as actions committed by anti-social and anti-national elements.

The government needs to take strict action against such elements to prevent such things in future, Pareek said. The US launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

The conflict has raised concerns about regional stability, with India calling for resolving the situation through dialogue and diplomacy. PTI SDA OZ OZ