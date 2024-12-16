Those questioning EVMs should demonstrate 'discrepancies' to EC: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Those raising questions on Electronic Voting Machines should give a demonstration of any "discrepancies" to the Election Commission, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee said on Monday.

Banerjee's remarks come after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, another leader of the INDIA bloc, dismissed the Congress' strong objections to EVMs, saying the party raises questions about their reliability only when it loses.

Asked about leaders from different INDIA bloc parties supporting Mamata Banerjee on the leadership issue, the TMC national general secretary told reporters that the alliance members will sit and discuss it.

"This is my personal opinion that those who are raising questions on the EVMs should show a demo of its discrepancies to the EC. They should show any video (as evidence) to the EC," Banerjee said to questions on the EVM issue.

The TMC leader said once there is proper monitoring during various stages of the polling process by booth workers and others, there is "nothing substantial" in these allegations.

"I have been conducting elections on-ground for a long time. If someone works well during EVM randomisation and the booth workers check EVMs during mock polls or review the form 17C, which is used to check ballot units or control units, during the counting of votes, I don't think there is anything substantial in these allegations [of EVM manipulation]," Banerjee said.

"Even after that, if someone feels that the EVMs can be manipulated, their delegation should visit the EC and show a demo or evidence proving that there is some malware or technology to hack EVMs," he said.

"If they are unable to do that, a movement or Andolan should be organised over the issue. Only making 2-3 statements regarding a matter does not mean anything," he said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, in an exclusive interview to PTI, dismissed the objections to EVMs, saying it cannot be that the Congress celebrates its win in polls held through the machines while questioning their reliability when it loses.

Asked about several leaders from the opposition's INDIA bloc supporting Mamata Banerjee on the issue of leading the alliance, Abbhishek Banerjee said, "INDIA alliance will sit and discuss this. She is the senior-most leader. This is her third term as the chief minister and she has also been a Union Minister before as well. So there should be a detailed discussion regarding this." The TMC said no party should be treated small, and regional parties should not be undermined.

"No party should be treated small. The TMC is the only party in the Indian alliance that has defeated the BJP as well as the Congress. This shows its strength," he said.

"Undermining regional parties is incorrect - this is a mistake which both the Congress and the BJP make. We have come here after being voted by the people. Though the number is 29, one should never undermine people," he said.

"The TMC reduced BJP MPs in Bengal. We have a good strike rate against them. The TMC is the only party where BJP leaders have joined unlike other scenarios where BJP poached leaders. We have seen how the BJP breaks parties, poaches leaders," Banerjee added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.

Her statement came amid disquiet in the INDIA bloc after the recent electoral setbacks for the Congress in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra. She found support from senior leaders like NCP (SP)'s Sharad Pawar, and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, among others. PTI AO RT RT