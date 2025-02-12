Those questioning Maha Kumbh arrangements now secretly taking holy dip: Adityanath

Baghpat (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said those who were questioning the Maha Kumbh arrangements earlier are now secretly taking a holy dip.

He also said that by Thursday, nearly 50 crore devotees would have taken the sacred bath at the grand religious event.

The chief minister was addressing a public gathering in Baghpat’s Chaprauli after unveiling an 'ashtadhatu' (eight-metal) statue of late Rashtriya Lok Dal founder and former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh, along with Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary.

"Some people did not like the organisation of the Kumbh. These are the same people who quietly took the Covid vaccine while discouraging others to do so," Adityanath said without taking any names.

"Now, they are secretly taking a dip at the Sangam while trying to dissuade the public from going there," he said, adding the influx of devotees will continue till February 26.

The chief minister lauded Ajit Singh’s contributions to the welfare of farmers and youths, saying he sacrificed a lucrative career as a computer scientist to serve the country.

"He always championed the cause of the farmers and youths. Baghpat was close to his heart," he said.

Adityanath also underscored Baghpat’s historical significance, recalling that it was among the five villages that Lord Krishna sought for the Pandavas during the Mahabharata era.

He announced several developmental projects for Baghpat, including a medical college, an industrial corridor, and improved road connectivity.

Adityanath also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 281 projects worth Rs 351 crore across 11 departments, covering infrastructure, education, and industrial development. PTI COR ABN RHL