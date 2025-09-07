Those responsible for triggering controversy can't escape culpability: J&K; Cong on Hazratbal row

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Saturday termed the controversy surrounding the Hazratbal mosque here "most unfortunate" and said those responsible for triggering the row cannot escape culpability.

The Congress said it has always believed in the guiding principles in the Constitution, guaranteeing the freedom of religion, and the policy of non-interference in the religious affairs of any community or institution.

"The Hazratbal shrine incident is most unfortunate and uncalled for as religious places are institutions of faith, purity and sanctity, which spread the message of humanity, unity, peace and harmony, and not centres of controversy involving any particular political agenda," the party said in a statement.

It said it does not support violence or violations of law to highlight any grievance but recognises the right to protest against any wrong.

"What was the immediate cause for provocation and who were behind this and why? Those who were responsible for giving rise to the controversy cannot escape culpability," the Congress said.

The party said it has the highest respect for symbols of national honour, but "nowhere such symbols and name plates of political leaders are displayed on the premises of revered religious places, especially in the religious places of Muslims".

"What necessitated the same at this shrine needs an answer from the wrongdoers, whose personal or political agenda has given rise to resentment and unrest amongst members of the faith," the statement said.

The controversy around the mosque broke out on Friday after a plaque featuring the national emblem, placed inside the shrine, sparked outrage among devotees, who argued that placing any figure or symbol inside a mosque is against the Islamic principle of monotheism.

The plaque, of the inauguration of the renovated shrine by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, was subsequently vandalised and removed by unidentified people after Friday prayers, prompting police to register a case.

The Congress said the issue needs to be resolved in the light of religious sentiments and settled principles and traditions of the Constitution to maintain peace, harmony and the rule of law.