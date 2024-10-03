Those speaking ill about Bengal are insulting their own birthplace: Mamata

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that those who speak ill of the state are essentially insulting the land of their birth.

While inaugurating a Durga Puja at Hindustan Road, Banerjee said, "Let’s appeal to Maa Durga so that Bengal regains its glory." Her comments appeared to address recent criticism and protests following the R G Kar incident, as well as allegations regarding the collapse of law and order in Bengal.

"Those who malign our state are, in fact, insulting Bangla Maa," she said, adding, "My appeal to the deity is to help Bengal regain its glory. Please wake up and dispel all negativity." In response to calls from certain groups to refrain from participating in Durga Puja, she emphasised at another inauguration at Barisha Club in Behala, "Puja can never stop. Festivals can never come to a halt." She expressed solidarity with members of other communities, stating that the state supports the celebration of their upcoming festivals, like Chhat.

At both Barisha Club and Hindustan Road, Banerjee reiterated her government’s commitment to sending relief materials to flood-hit areas during the festive season.

"The suffering of those affected by the floods should not be overlooked during festival days," she urged, noting that many communities are still recovering from recent floods.

The Chief Minister said she had dispatched as many relief items as possible to flood-hit regions in both south and north Bengal, including essentials such as rice, dal, potatoes, soybeans, and mustard oil.

She mentioned that, according to the meteorological department, showers are expected over the next two days, followed by scattered rain and sunny weather during the four days of the festival, starting from Sasthi.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee inaugurated several Durga Pujas across the city, including those at Tala Prattoy in north Kolkata, 25 Pally in Khidderpore, Alipore Sarbojonin, Kolahol, Notun Dal, Barisha Club, Bosepukur Sitala Mandir, Bosepukur Talbagan, 21 Pally, and Kalighat Milan Sangha.

At Kolahol and 21 Pally, she engaged in vibrant artistic expression, painting bright orange and red hues on canvas while tribal musicians performed in the background.

Banerjee noted that she had virtually inaugurated 350 pujas in various districts and plans to inaugurate 400 more district pujas on Tritiya, October 6.

The CM is likely to inaugurate around 1,200 pujas in the districts by the beginning of the festival. PTI SUS MNB