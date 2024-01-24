Mira road riots: Those spreading fake messages to face strict action, says Police

Thane: The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday warned of strict legal action against those spreading rumours on social media through fake messages, stressing that they can create law and order problems.

Advertisment

Administrators of social media groups will also face action in such matters, they said.

The warning comes against the backdrop of disturbances in certain parts of Thane district, including Naya Nagar which witnessed a communal clash three days back.

The police issued a note, referring to what they called a fake video message that has been “mischievously” edited with the claim that some anti-social elements had set afire the Mira Road railway station.

Advertisment

Urging citizens to exercise caution, the note said the fake video has gone viral on social media and is being shared on WhatsApp.

Citizens should neither believe in such fake messages nor circulate them, said the note, adding that they can create law and order problems and disturb peace.

Administrators and members of social media groups responsible for spreading such fake messages will face action, said the note.

Since the weekend, the Thane district neighbouring Mumbai has witnessed a number of incidents of attack on commercial establishments and processions taken out to celebrate the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya temple.

Earlier, members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in the Muslim-dominated Naya Nagar locality in the district on Sunday night following which 13 people were taken in custody.