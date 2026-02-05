Those talking of 'mohabbat ki dukan' raising slogans like 'Modi teri kabr khudegi': PM

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked Congress for showing deep hatred towards him by raising slogans like "Modi teri kabr khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug) and maintained that his pro-people welfare measure will continue despite such abuses.

Replying to a motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Modi said those talking of "mohabbat ki dukan" are raising such slogans of abuse and animosity.

"On the one hand I am trying to prepare new grounds for the country's youth, the Congress is organising programme to dig Modi's grave," he said.

"Is this not an insult to the Constitution. Is this not an insult to humanity? Is this not an insult to the dignity of public life? (But) they don't have any regret over it," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said since he came to power in 2014, there has not been a single Parliament Session "when Modi was not abused".

"And if someone asked the secret of my health, I responded by saying that 'I consumed two kgs of abuse daily'," he said, amid laughter from the treasury benches.

"Why do you want to dig Modi's grave? This is not just a slogan. It is a reflection of the hatred that lies within them," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he demolished the wall of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, chose the path of development for the Northeast and said that is why they are thinking of digging Modi's grave.

"We respond to Pakistani terrorists by entering their homes. That is why they are talking of digging Modi's grave. We did Operation Sindoor. This troubles them and hence they (are thinking of) digging Modi's grave. We are taking courageous steps to liberate the country from Maoist terror, is this why you would dig Modi's grave?" he asked.

Terming the Indus Water Treaty a grave injustice done by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said his government abolished it and that is why they are shouting slogans about digging Modi's grave.

"Congress's problem is something else. They are unable to digest how Modi reached here (became PM). And their problem is increasing that even though he reached, why is he still there? That is why it seems that the only way left for them is to dig Modi's grave," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said Congress does not have any regard for the Constitution.

"They believe the prime ministership is their family's fiefdom. No one else can hold it. This hatred that is lurking within them... And why someone occupied (PM's post). It was our ancestral right. They are moving ahead with the slogan of digging Modi's grave," he said.

Modi said "the royal family of Congress" was provided opportunities for decades by the country but they only raised slogans of eradicating poverty but did nothing.

The prime minister said his government brought 25 crore poor families out of poverty, gave electricity to 18,000 villages that had never seen power, "is that why they want to dig Modi's grave?" Modi said his government opened its coffers for the country's soldiers, promised to give them whatever they needed and that's why they say Modi's grave will be dug.

"Their government was run through a remote. My government is also controlled by a remote control. 140 crore citizens are my remote control. The dreams of 1.4 billion countrymen. The aspirations of 1.4 billion countrymen. We live for the resolve of the youth of the country. The government is for them. Power is not the path to happiness for us. Power is a means of service for us," he added.

Modi said he has the blessings of crores of people of the country and "they won't be able to dig (my) grave" no matter how many slogans they raise.

He said his government was constantly working to make the present brighter and towards realising the dream of a developed India. PTI AKV TRB