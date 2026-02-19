Those trying to destroy J-K people's dreams will be reduced to dust: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said those attempting to destroy the dreams and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir would be "reduced to dust".

He said that security forces are determined to dismantle the terror ecosystem but society must also join the fight by standing against terror sympathisers.

"Attempts are being made to eliminate those involved in terrorism. They will be given such punishment that their seven generations will remember it," Sinha said.

"The punishment should be such that those involved in terrorism are forced to beg for pardon," he added.

The Lieutenant Governor said sustained efforts are being made to ensure peace, progress, prosperity and development in the Union Territory which has unsettled anti-peace elements.

"To ensure the end of terrorism in J-K, the police and security forces have made a long chain of sacrifices," he said.

Describing the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits as "one of the world's biggest tragedies," Sinha said the pain and suffering endured by the community must never be forgotten.

Earlier in the day, the Lieutenant Governor released the book "Kashmir–Nativity Regained", authored by Prof Ashok Kaul, at the University of Jammu. The book documents the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, capturing the terror of the dark period and the lasting devastation of being uprooted from ancestral homes.

Sinha reiterated that the return of Kashmiri Pandits with full dignity and security remains a firm commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been undergoing a profound transformation since 2019. The sinister designs of adversaries to destroy the dreams and destiny of the people of the Union Territory have been decisively dismantled," he said.

"Through tireless efforts, this land's ancient glory is being restored and development has gained momentum. Very soon, this soil will be completely freed from the scourge of terrorism," the Lieutenant Governor added.