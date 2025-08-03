Those who act like urban Naxals will be arrested: Fadnavis on Special Public Security Bill

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made it clear that the Special Public Security Bill is not for taking action against those who criticise the government, but warned that those who act like urban Naxals will be arrested under it.

The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, which seeks to prevent unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisations with focus on urban Naxalism and "passive militancy", was passed by the state legislature during the recent monsoon session of the state legislature.

The bill, which has stringent provisions, including hefty fines and jail term up to seven years for those found guilty, has sparked criticism from civil society groups and opposition parties, who view it as a tool to suppress dissent under the pretext of national security.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Fadnavis said the law was not against demonstrators or those who criticise the government.

"If you act like an urban naxal, you will be arrested," he said when asked about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's challenge to the CM to arrest his party workers under the newly-passed legislation.

On Raj Thackeray's charge that the CM wanted to forcibly teach young children Hindi but not Marathi to those coming from outside, Fadnavis said Marathi is mandatory in Maharashtra, but an additional Indian language should be learnt along with it.

"I am opposed to laying a red carpet to English instead of an Indian language," he said.