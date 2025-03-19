Those who attacked police in Nagpur will be dug out from graves: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) In a stern warning to perpetrators of Nagpur violence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said attackers of police will be "dug out from their graves" and made to face the law.

His reaction comes amid outrage over rioters allegedly touching a woman constable inappropriately and trying to disrobe her during violence on Monday night. The mob had hurled stones and petrol bombs, injuring 33 police personnel, including three DCP-rank officers.

"Those who attacked police during the arson in Nagpur will be dug out from their graves. Attacks on police are unpardonable. They will get the strictest punishment. We won't spare them," Fadnavis said in the Assembly while replying to a debate on the Budgetary demands of the Home department.

He reiterated that the violence and arson were premeditated with an intention to disturb social harmony.

Fadnavis clarified that his statement didn't contradict the Nagpur police commissioner.

"The Nagpur police commissioner said the investigation would decide whether the violence was pre-planned. I haven't said anything contradictory," he added.

Fadnavis said the situation in Nagpur city is calm now.

The chief minister, who hails from Nagpur, said the city is known for its peace and communal harmony.

"No riot occurred in the city after 1992. The violence was planned by some people. Only a replica of Aurangzeb's grave was burnt (during the VHP's protest). We have verified that no ayat (verses from the Quran) was burnt. But rumours were spread deliberately," he said.

Those who intentionally circulated such rumours to disturb social harmony will be dealt with sternly, he said, adding that some people have been arrested.

Mobs went on a rampage on Monday night in central Nagpur areas, damaging vehicles, hurling petrol bombs and stones at police, and attacking houses.

Rumours about a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by VHP for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, was the prima facie trigger for violence.

Some rioters allegedly touched a woman constable inappropriately and tried to disrobe her during the violence, as per an FIR. PTI MR NSK