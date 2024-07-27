Those who became rulers with Maratha support did no good for community: Eknath Shinde

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Those who became rulers with Maratha support failed to do justice to them when there was a chance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday after NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar expressed concern over a "rift among communities over the quota issue".

Speaking to reporters here, he also lashed out at the critics of the state government's 'Ladki Bahin' and 'Ladka Bhau' schemes, saying those trying to create hurdles in the implementation of the schemes were "step-brothers".

Dismissing Pawar's charge that the Maharashtra government held separate meetings with leaders of the Maratha and OBC communities and made different assurances to them, the chief minister said, "Whatever we speak, we do it openly." "It was the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation that could not defend in the Supreme Court the decision of the Devendra Fadnavis government to grant reservations to the Maratha community," he said.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-SP and Congress.

Shinde asserted that his government granted reservations to the Maratha community without affecting the quotas of the OBC groups.

"We gave reservation when we came to power again. We also created additional posts and gave jobs to those who were eligible for benefits of reservation," the chief minister said.

In an apparent reference to the MVA government led by then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said, "Those who were in power earlier were scared to implement the policy." Shinde also dared Pawar to take a transparent stand on the reservation issue and not hold any particular party to ransom for political benefit. "Elections come and go. Don't use any particular community for political benefit," he said.

Pawar had also expressed doubts over the continuity of the 'Ladki Bahin' and 'Ladka Bhau' schemes of the Maharashtra government, saying these may be wound up after the payment of one or two instalments.

Hitting back, Shinde said, "The opposition is unable to digest the response to the two schemes. They are facing indigestion and should take Hajmola. These are step-brothers who are trying to create hurdles in the two schemes. We have made adequate allocations, we do not make an announcement and later say it was a printing mistake." Under the 'Ladka Bhau' programme, job-seekers who are Class 12-pass will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000, diploma holders Rs 8,000, and those with a bachelor's degree will get Rs 10,000.

As per the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, eligible women will receive Rs 1,500 per month. PTI SKU NSD NSD