Those who break law will be punished, no matter who they are: Keshav Maurya rebuts Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday hit back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying "there is no forward, backward or Dalit" for the BJP government, and anyone who breaks the law will be punished irrespective of who they are.

Maurya's remarks came hours after Yadav posted a long note on X, accusing the BJP of orchestrating internal caste conflicts in his home district of Kaushambi.

Without naming anyone, Yadav said that two deputy chief ministers belonging to different caste groups were being pitted against each other by the BJP's central leadership in a power struggle, with common people becoming victims of this “ugly political game”.

Responding to Yadav's post, Maurya wrote on X, “Even if the police make a mistake, action will be taken. Our commitment is to provide justice and good governance to the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh – and we must rise above caste-based thinking for that.” “We follow the policy of 'justice for all, favouritism to none' – that is BJP's core commitment,” he added.

In his strongly-worded rebuttal, Maurya directly addressed the Samajwadi Party chief, saying, “Akhilesh Yadav ji, you repeatedly try to divide the society along caste lines to save your vote bank and prevent the SP from sinking. You are not genuinely concerned about communities like Maurya, Pal, Pasi or Dalits – you only use their names for politics.” Alleging that Yadav's politics is based on "caste provocation and false sympathy”, Maurya claimed that "the people of Uttar Pradesh have awakened. They understand the true character of the SP. They want politics of development, not hate”.

In his post, Yadav claimed that “Kaushambi is suffering from BJP's injustice”, as he accused BJP leaders of inflaming caste tensions for political gains.

He also described the situation as a "vicious game" being played by the BJP leaders in Kaushambi, Lucknow and Delhi, where "multiple castes are being pitted against each other for political advantage”.

“Those who claim to represent oppressed communities remain conveniently silent to protect their positions, even as atrocities are committed against their own people,” Yadav alleged.

He also claimed that "BJP's politics thrives on division, a strategy they learnt from the British whom they always supported." Maurya concluded his response by saying, "Your casteist agenda has failed. The Samajwadi Party is a sinking ship. Uttar Pradesh is moving forward on the path of good governance – and will continue to do so."