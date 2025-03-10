Those who commit rape should be castrated to deter others: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bangade on Monday said that those who commit rape should be castrated as a deterrent to prevent others from committing such heinous crimes.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the District Bar Association in Bharatpur, Bagde said, ""There is a Nagar Panchayat in Maharashtra. There were too many dogs and they were increasing, so castration was done to reduce their number." "Similar measures should be taken for those who commit rapes. Castrate and leave them. They will have to live like that and when others see them, they will recall that he was that (rapist) person," he said.

The governor stressed the need for stringent measures against rapists, warning that if such criminals are left unchecked, they will continue to pose a threat to the society.

He also criticised those who make videos of incidents like harassment of women instead of helping the victim.

"Until we change this mind set, sexual crimes will not stop," Bagde said, urging people to come forward and help the victims, as collective action from a few can be more effective than allowing the criminal to act alone.

He also highlighted the need to focus on the concept of accessible and swift justice, encouraging lawyers to use their skills effectively to provide timely and accessible justice to common people.

He called on everyone to draw lessons from the concept of justice to assist those in need. PTI SDA OZ OZ