Those who declined Ram Temple invite will be rejected in LS polls: UP Dy CM Maurya

Bhopal, Mar 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday attacked the Congress by saying those who declined the invitation to take part in the Ram Temple idol consecration in Ayodhya will be rejected by the people in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a BJP workers' convention in Rewa and Satna, he said several opposition parties declined the invite for the ceremony, which took place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The leaders and parties that refused the invitation to be part of the Ram Temple idol consecration will be rejected by the people in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Maurya said, adding the grand temple has come up due to the efforts of the public and the BJP.

People are happy as the PM brought back the glory of Ayodhya after 500 years, abrogated Article 370 (which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and has been running massive welfare programmes for every section of society, Maurya said.

This will translate into more than 370 seats for the BJP in the upcoming general elections, he claimed.

The PM has controlled corruption effectively by introducing the direct benefit transfer (DBT), the UP Deputy CM added. PTI ADU BNM