'Those who defy law live in fear': Pradhan on Oppn's objection to law to remove PM, CMs, ministers

Aligarh (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a sharp attack on opposition parties here on Thursday over their objection to the three Bills introduced in Lok Sabha that seek to remove the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious charges.

He was speaking at a ceremony related to the death anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, which is observed as the 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas'.

Targeting the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and other opposition parties, Pradhan said, "It is natural for those who defy the law to be afraid, because their parties are filled with criminals." Pradhan recalled how Kalyan Singh "chose to resign instead of allowing gunfire on Ram devotees" during the Ram Mandir movement, while AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, "even after going to jail on corruption charges, did not relinquish power".

Singh was the UP chief minister when the Babri Masjid was brought down by mobs of kar sevaks. Just hours after the demolition, Singh quit as chief minister, owning moral responsibility.

"Kalyan Singh was not just a person or a leader, but an idea and a tradition," Pradhan said.

Deputy CMs Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary and senior BJP leaders, including Uma Bharti, Kalraj Mishra and Rajveer Singh, also paid tributes to Singh, describing him as a source of inspiration for nationalism and good governance.

Pradhan further said that a new law was introduced in Parliament and sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, according to which, if the prime minister, a chief minister or a minister is jailed on corruption charges for more than 30 days, they have to vacate their office.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been serving the country for 11 years and will continue for the next decade. Yet, he has brought a law that makes it mandatory for anyone in power -- whether PM, CM or a minister -- to step down within 30 days of arrest," Pradhan said.

"Kalyan Singh had to pay a price in 1991 for refusing to order fire on Ram bhakts. It was not a crime, but an act of national pride. Yet, the Congress government at the Centre dismissed his government.

"The same happened in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Today, the Congress questions why leaders should resign after arrest," he said.

The Union minister slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling the proposed law a "medieval black law". "But it is natural for them to fear because their party is full of criminals." "Did your ally Arvind Kejriwal go to jail for hoisting the tricolour like Uma Bharti? Did he step down for the cause of nationalism like Babuji (Kalyan Singh)? No, he went to jail for corruption, and still refused to quit office," he said.

Pradhan recalled that when he entered the Parliament for the first time in 2004, Singh was a Lok Sabha MP and the chairman of a parliamentary committee.

"I had the privilege of working with him closely. Across the nation, he is remembered as a symbol of Hindutva, nationalism and harmony.

In the 1990s, when Uttar Pradesh was in turmoil, he established the foundation of good governance. Today, Yogi Adityanath is carrying forward that same legacy. Without Kalyan Singh, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement would not have gained such strength and success," he said.

Pradhan added, "Today, Prime Minister Modi in Delhi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in UP were advancing the ideals of Kalyan Singh. This is the truest tribute to Babuji." Uma Bharti, also taking the stage on the occasion, hailed the renaming of several places in Uttar Pradesh and said "every trace of the era of slavery" must be erased.

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, she said, "He says what is there in a name? How can someone with the mindset of servitude understand the importance of a name? Only those with national self-respect know the value and glory that a name carries." She said law and order in Uttar Pradesh came under control when Kalyan Singh became chief minister.

"What was destroyed during the SP-BSP regimes -- the alliance of criminals and corruption -- was crushed and thrown into the abyss by Yogi Adityanath, who is like a younger brother and disciple to Kalyan Singh. Today, criminals live in fear, and it is heartening that Yogi ji has carried forward the legacy established by Babuji." Senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra also paid tributes to Singh and said they shared a close bond. "The moment his name is mentioned, it feels as though he is sitting right in front of us. I shared such a close bond with him that words cannot describe it." Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya recalled that the BJP formed a government in Uttar Pradesh for the very first time under Singh's leadership. "The era of Akhilesh Yadav's fake promises will never return. He only knows how to divide society. Kalyan Singh ji, on the other hand, was a unifier," he said.

Maurya also demanded that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on Singh.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Singh's name inspires "deep reverence" across the country. "He dedicated his entire life to upholding and protecting the flag of Sanatan Dharma." BJP's UP president Bhupendra Chaudhary and former party MLA Rajveer Singh also paid tributes to Singh at the ceremony.