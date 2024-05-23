Those who do divisive politics on communal lines will be driven out of Bengal after polls: Abhishek

Kolkata, May 23 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said people of West Bengal will ensure that those who do divisive politics on communal lines be driven out of the state after the Lok Sabha polls are over.

Speaking at a public rally in Bhangore, which falls within Jadavpur parliamentary constituency in West Bengal, Banerjee claimed that in the previous five phases of polling, anti-Bengali forces have been defeated. He asserted that the final blow will come after the last phase on June 1.

Targeting the BJP, Banerjee vowed, "We will ensure that those who promote communal and divisive politics and seek to create unrest will have no political ground in West Bengal. The autocratic Narendra Modi government will be ousted from power at the Centre." In an apparent reference to Bhangore MLA Naushad Siddique without naming him, Banerjee criticised him for not speaking out against the saffron party, accusing him of acting as the BJP’s B-team. "Yesterday, the Calcutta High Court struck down OBC status granted to several communities in Bengal since 2010. Has the MLA commented on this?" he questioned.

"There is no place for divisive politics in the revered soil of West Bengal. The people of this state believe in unity in diversity," added Banerjee, the nephew of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

He claimed that after failing to gain power in West Bengal in the last assembly polls, the BJP stopped payments under several central schemes such as the 100 days' work programme and housing initiatives.

"But the Trinamool Congress government has compensated for the unpaid money under the 100 days' work programme from its own funds," he said.

Banerjee criticised the BJP-led central government for being indifferent to the rising prices of essential household items and life-saving drugs, despite claiming to be pro-poor.

He accused the central government of using federal agencies arbitrarily, noting, "Even my family has not been spared." As the polling phases progress, Banerjee predicted grim prospects for the BJP, asserting that the TMC will play a decisive role in the next central government.

The TMC has fielded Sayani Ghosh from Jadavpur, which will go to polls on June 1. PTI DC MNB