Those who fail in their work, change 'time limit' of the target, says SP chief

Lucknow, Feb 22 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the government's claim of making the state's economy one Trillion dollars by the year 2029, saying that those who fail in their work, they change the 'time limit' of the target.

SP chief in a post on X said, "In 2021, the BJP people had said that by 2024, the economy of UP will become one trillion dollars (one thousand billion dollars) and now in 2025 they are saying, in 2029, the economy of UP will become one trillion dollars." Yadav said, "People neither believed in their promises of yesterday nor do they believe in their claims of tomorrow.

"Those who fail in their work, they change the 'time limit' of the target, not the future of the country and state," he claimed.

"Lies have become synonymous with the BJP. People say that they don't want today's BJP!" he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly on Friday said that as per the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is moving towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

Responding to the questions of Samajwadi Party MLA Dr. Ragini Sonkar in the Question Hour in the Assembly on Friday, Yogi said that "due to the efforts of the double engine government of the last eight years, it has become the second largest economy. In 2029, UP will also become a one trillion dollar economy and the largest economy of the country, I assure the entire House of this." PTI CDN HIG HIG