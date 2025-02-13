Those who file false complaints against UCC registrations will be fined: Uttarakhand official

Dehradun, Feb 13 (PTI) A Uttarakhand government official said there is a provision to impose a fine on those who lodge fake complaints against applications filed for mandatory registration of marriage, divorce or live-in relationships under the UCC.

Additional Secretary (Home) Nivedita Kukreti said anyone filing false complaints will get a warning the first time and will be fined Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 for a second and third offence.

"No person will be able to file a fake complaint against another person on the applications made under Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code. If this is done, a fine can be imposed on the concerned person which will be recovered on the lines of land revenue, " Kukreti said.

The provision to impose fine will keep away those who create obstacles with false complaints and will make the process dispute-free in every way, she said.

Rule 20 (Subsection 2) of Chapter 6 of the Uniform Civil Code Rules states that if a person files a false complaint against another person, then he will be get a warning for the first offence.

If the person files another false complaint in any other matter related to applications under UCC, then he will be fined Rs 5,000 for filing a false complaint. He will be fined Rs 10,000 for filing a false complaint for the third time, she said.

After being fined, the complainant will have to pay it online within 45 days. If he or she fails to do so, the fine will be recovered through the tehsil on the lines of land revenue, she said. It will discourage people who want to harass someone by making false complaints, Kukreti said.