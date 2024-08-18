Those who give pain can't give medicine: Akhilesh's dig at Keshav Maurya on teacher recruitment

Lucknow, Aug 18 (PTI) In an apparent attack on Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over his remarks on the Allahabad High Court's order on assistant teachers' recruitment, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that those who give pain shouldn't claim to give medicine.

In a post on X in Hindi, the SP chief said the "favoured deputy chief minister" was part of the government which snatched reservation from the youth and when they got justice after a long fight, he came forward to show himself as sympathetic.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers within three months, setting aside the lists issued in June 2020 and January 2022 which included 6,800 candidates.

The bench also revised the earlier order and said the reserved category candidates who qualify for the general category merit list should be migrated to that category. In addition, the benefit of vertical reservation should also be extended to horizontal reservation categories, it said.

In a post on X on Saturday, Maurya said, "The decision of the Allahabad High Court in the recruitment of teachers is a welcome step towards social justice. This is the victory of those backward category people and Dalits who fought a long battle for their rights. I welcome them wholeheartedly." Yadav accused Maruya of playing political cards.

"Those who give pain, should not claim to give medicine! "The statement of a 'favoured deputy chief minister' of Uttar Pradesh in the 69,000 teacher recruitment case is also conspiratorial. He was part of the government which snatched reservation and when the youth fought against it and got justice after a long struggle, he came forward to show himself as sympathetic," the SP president said.

"Actually, this 'favoured deputy chief minister' is not with the candidates and is playing his political cards within the BJP. The 'honourable' people at whom he is indirectly pointing fingers in this matter are also understanding this game of internal politics," Yadav said.

The BJP should keep education and the youth away from its infighting and "negative politics", he added.

In its order, the high court asked the state government to ensure that while preparing the new selection list, any adverse impact on the currently employed assistant teachers should be mitigated by allowing them to complete the ongoing academic session.

